WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 414 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:D traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

