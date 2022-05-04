WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $47,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.90. The company had a trading volume of 146,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $448.54 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

