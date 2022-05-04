WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.69 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. 8,822,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

