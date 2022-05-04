WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

