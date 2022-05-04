WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $79,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

