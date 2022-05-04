WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in OGE Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 32,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,385. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

