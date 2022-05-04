WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 110,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,874. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

