WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,186. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

