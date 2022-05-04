WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 15,776 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,453. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.