WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 253 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

DFS traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.