WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 8,387 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 14,951,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

