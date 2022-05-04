WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,987,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 723,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,963,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

