Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $123.33 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

