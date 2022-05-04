Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

WTS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 168,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $123.33 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

