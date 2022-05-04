Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Down 3.4%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE)
