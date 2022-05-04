Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Down 3.4%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

