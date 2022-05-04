We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 12,276 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 60.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 654,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

