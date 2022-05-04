We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $43.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,377.68. 8,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,352.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,460.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

