We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,535. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $214.91 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average is $241.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

