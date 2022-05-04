We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

NVO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. 63,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,943. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 71.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.