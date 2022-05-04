We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,957,113. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.51. 231,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

