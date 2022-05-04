We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. 131,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

