We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,102 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $173.78. 77,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.10 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

