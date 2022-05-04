We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,070. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $96.83 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.18.

