We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,568,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, reaching $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $244.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

