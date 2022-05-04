We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,668,000 after acquiring an additional 487,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $113.52. 2,309,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,944,626. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

