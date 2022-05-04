We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

IWF traded up $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.61. 283,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $240.32 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

