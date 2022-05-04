We Are One Seven LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 15,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,343. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.