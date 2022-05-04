We Are One Seven LLC Has $901,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,434. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

