We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. 834,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -603.11%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

