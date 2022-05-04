We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in American Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. The company had a trading volume of 131,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average is $176.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

