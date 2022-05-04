We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 276,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 119,587 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 432,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,735. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

