We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 503,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,582,000 after buying an additional 42,274 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $756,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,595. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.