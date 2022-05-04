We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after acquiring an additional 877,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after buying an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 93,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $107.15.

