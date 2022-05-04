We Are One Seven LLC Sells 215 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,479. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.89 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00.

