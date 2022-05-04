We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.14. 831,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,626. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

