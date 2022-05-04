We Are One Seven LLC Sells 766 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $102.94. 1,503,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,410. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

