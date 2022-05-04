We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 63,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,775. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $59.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.