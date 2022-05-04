WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

WEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.56. 1,879,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,361. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

