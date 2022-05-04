WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,662. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

