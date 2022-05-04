WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-4.38 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

WEC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

