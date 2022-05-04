Wedbush Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.54 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 113,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

