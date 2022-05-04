Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCF):

5/4/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €11.30 ($11.89) price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

4/14/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to €11.60 ($12.21).

4/6/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.70 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.30 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.55 ($13.21).

OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Articles

