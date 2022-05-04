Wells Fargo & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 613,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

