Wells Fargo & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.
WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 613,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.