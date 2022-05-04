Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 21,535,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,374,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.