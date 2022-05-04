Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 705,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

