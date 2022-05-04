Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

