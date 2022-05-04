Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

