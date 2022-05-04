Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $135.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Westlake by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $13,281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

