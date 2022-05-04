Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $137.79 and last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.57.

The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 in the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 44.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

