Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GDS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

